Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.67-2.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.74. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.670-$2.810 EPS.

LNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.50.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $56.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.54. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 67.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,793,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 442,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,194,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.