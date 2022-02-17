Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €255.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €255.00 ($289.77) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s previous close.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on Allianz in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($295.45) price target on Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($305.68) price target on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($272.73) price target on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($301.14) price target on Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €245.54 ($279.02).

Shares of FRA:ALV traded down €0.45 ($0.51) on Thursday, hitting €225.40 ($256.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,928 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €217.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €205.28. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($235.00).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

