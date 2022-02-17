Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.83. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $39.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26.

ALLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 155,039 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

