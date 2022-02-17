Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Allot Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Allot Communications from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Allot Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of Allot Communications stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.78. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $285.89 million, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allot Communications by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allot Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $950,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allot Communications by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Allot Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,655,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

