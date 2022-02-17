Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

MDRX stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.60. 55,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,218. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

