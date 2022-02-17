Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $21.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 45,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 39,354 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

