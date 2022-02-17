Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will post sales of $2.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.22 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $8.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $9.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Shares of ALLY opened at $50.44 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $116,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,456 shares of company stock worth $2,227,101. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 94,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 729,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,725,000 after buying an additional 38,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.