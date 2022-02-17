Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will post sales of $2.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.22 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $8.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $9.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Shares of ALLY opened at $50.44 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $116,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,456 shares of company stock worth $2,227,101. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 94,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 729,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,725,000 after buying an additional 38,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

