Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sells $8,162,490.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.83, for a total value of $8,162,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,992.62, for a total value of $8,977,860.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,743.69, for a total value of $8,231,070.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,871.51, for a total value of $8,614,530.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,887.79, for a total value of $8,663,370.00.

Shares of GOOG traded down $103.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,646.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,435. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,800.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,833.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,002.02 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $22.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,294.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

