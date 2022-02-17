Altair Engineering (ALTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ALTR opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -778.53 and a beta of 1.57. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.59.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 56,513 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $4,167,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 19,140 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $1,365,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,149 shares of company stock worth $11,732,786 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth $530,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the software’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,789 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,170 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALTR. Loop Capital began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Griffin Securities initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

