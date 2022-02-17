Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $19.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Altice USA traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 173775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATUS. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $421,075 over the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Altice USA by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 58,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 9.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 50.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

