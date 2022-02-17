Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Position Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.21% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Deer Park Road Corp grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,758,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASPS stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.57. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

