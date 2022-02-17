Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 910,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,243 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.40% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $50,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,820,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,479,000 after buying an additional 90,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,926,000 after buying an additional 20,389 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

AIMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.01.

AIMC stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $44.87 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

