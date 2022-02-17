Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky Sells 679 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,139,474.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44.

On Monday, December 20th, Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $68.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,093.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,196,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,210.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,336.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

