Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Trust Co of Kansas’ 4th Largest Position

Trust Co of Kansas trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 5.7% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 594 shares of company stock worth $2,153,170. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,162.39. The stock had a trading volume of 82,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,677. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,210.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3,336.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.