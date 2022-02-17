Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Cut by Think Investments LP

Think Investments LP reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.1% of Think Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Think Investments LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock traded down $9.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,152.13. 100,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,275,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,210.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,336.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 594 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,170. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.