AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Trading 0.9% Higher

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.27 and last traded at $25.27. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47.
AMB Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMFC)
