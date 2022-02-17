Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. Ambac Financial Group has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.12 million, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.
In other Ambac Financial Group news, Director Lisa G. Iglesias purchased 8,300 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $125,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Ambac Financial Group Company Profile
Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
