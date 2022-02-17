Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. Ambac Financial Group has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.12 million, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

In other Ambac Financial Group news, Director Lisa G. Iglesias purchased 8,300 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $125,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 155,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 116,114 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.