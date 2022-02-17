Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMBA. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ambarella from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

AMBA stock opened at $147.91 on Thursday. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -178.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total value of $212,619.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total transaction of $908,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

