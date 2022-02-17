AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s current price.

AMCX has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $803.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 568.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

