Amcor plc (ASX:AMC) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.17

Amcor plc (ASX:AMC) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1685 per share on Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 21st. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous interim dividend of $0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.