Amcor plc (ASX:AMC) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.17

Amcor plc (ASX:AMC) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1685 per share on Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 21st. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous interim dividend of $0.16.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Amcor Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.