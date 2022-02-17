Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.87.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AMED. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.
In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $150.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $122.52 and a 52 week high of $297.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.
About Amedisys
Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.
