AMEPAY (AME) Reaches Market Cap of $1.33 Million

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. AMEPAY has a market cap of $1.33 million and $80,721.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00044958 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.83 or 0.07081516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,511.81 or 0.99861630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00050736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003064 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.