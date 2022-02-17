Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.05. Ameren also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.150 EPS.

AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.17.

AEE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,252. Ameren has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 57.59%.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $6,100,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,713 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 438,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 857,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

