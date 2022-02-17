Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE AEE traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $84.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,248. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ameren has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.17.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

