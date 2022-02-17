America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATAX stock opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $416.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 17.02, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $7.11.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.32%.

ATAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. TheStreet raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 68.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 55,165 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 35,569 shares during the period. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.