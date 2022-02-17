American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Trading Up 0%

Shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) were up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.93 and last traded at $45.93. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.60.

Get American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEMB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 555,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,953,000 after purchasing an additional 154,285 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,304,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.