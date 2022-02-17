American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $38.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $44.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.
In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AMH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.03.
American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile
American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.
