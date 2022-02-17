American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $38.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $44.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.03.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

