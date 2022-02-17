American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc trimmed its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,115 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,368,000 after buying an additional 2,024,902 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,775,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 461.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,387,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.03.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $38.08 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 109.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

