American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HOT.UN shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 target price for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

In related news, Director William Michael Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.61 per share, with a total value of C$36,113.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$298,846.85. Insiders acquired 37,500 shares of company stock worth $141,215 over the last three months.

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.43. 143,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.19. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.34 and a 1-year high of C$4.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$348.39 million and a PE ratio of -12.71.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.