American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.07

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.07 and traded as high as C$4.43. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$4.42, with a volume of 240,329 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOT.UN shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares started coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.07. The company has a market cap of C$347.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34.

In other news, Director William Michael Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.61 per share, with a total value of C$36,113.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$298,846.85. Insiders have purchased 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $141,215 in the last 90 days.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.