American Tower (AMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect American Tower to post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $232.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.59. American Tower has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.40.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

