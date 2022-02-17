American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Shares of AWK traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.06. 1,407,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.40.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 695,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,300,000 after buying an additional 62,267 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,348,000 after buying an additional 55,396 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1,139.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 13,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 340,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

