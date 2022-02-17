American Well (AMWL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Well stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. American Well has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $31.86.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $39,547.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan P. Ogrady sold 13,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $90,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,437 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in American Well by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25,574 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in American Well by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 80,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

