American Woodmark (AMWD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). American Woodmark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Woodmark to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $55.45 on Thursday. American Woodmark has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $108.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $918.81 million, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

