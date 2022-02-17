America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $88.50

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $88.50 and last traded at $94.02, with a volume of 1153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1,259.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 93,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after buying an additional 86,763 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

