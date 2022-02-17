America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $88.50

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $88.50 and last traded at $94.02, with a volume of 1153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.71.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1,259.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 93,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after buying an additional 86,763 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.
America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRMT)
America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.
