Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $28.42 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -94.20, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -293.32%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.
Americold Realty Trust Company Profile
Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.
