Amerigo Resources (ARG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

TSE:ARG opened at C$1.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$281.09 million and a PE ratio of 6.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. Amerigo Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

In other news, insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 304,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$468,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,676,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,141,964. Also, Director Robert Gayton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.64, for a total value of C$82,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,504 shares in the company, valued at C$441,986.56. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,211,700 shares of company stock worth $1,950,822.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

