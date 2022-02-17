Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $330.77.

Several research firms recently commented on AMP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

AMP stock opened at $312.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $307.52 and its 200 day moving average is $291.15. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $212.79 and a one year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $2,022,642.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,773,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,689,000 after purchasing an additional 183,996 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after acquiring an additional 61,401 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,935 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

