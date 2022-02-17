AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,269 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.22% of AmerisourceBergen worth $54,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. State Street Corp grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,782,000 after purchasing an additional 68,524 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,387,000 after buying an additional 82,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,330,000 after purchasing an additional 65,812 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $142.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $100.71 and a twelve month high of $144.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.06 and a 200 day moving average of $125.62.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $3,426,420.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $1,609,745.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,500,618 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

