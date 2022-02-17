Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,852,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,000 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.0% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.33% of Amgen worth $393,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 37.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.65.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.21. The stock had a trading volume of 35,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.74. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

