Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $704,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 103,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMPH opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.18. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $27.36.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $269,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,995 shares of company stock worth $2,659,578. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

