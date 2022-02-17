Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.590-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.69 billion-$2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APH. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.78.

APH traded down $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $75.48. 2,431,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.35 and its 200 day moving average is $78.94. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $17,940,777.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $5,654,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Amphenol by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Amphenol by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

