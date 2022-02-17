Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $40.00. The company traded as low as $20.06 and last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 114088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.61.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.
In other news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $341,827.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 28,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $1,487,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,524,082 over the last 90 days. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amplitude Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Amplitude Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPL)
Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
