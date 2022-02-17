Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $40.00. The company traded as low as $20.06 and last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 114088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.61.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $341,827.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 28,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $1,487,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,524,082 over the last 90 days. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Battery Management Corp. bought a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at about $759,925,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Amplitude by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,368,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in Amplitude by 543.0% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,607,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,400 shares in the last quarter. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. bought a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at $63,392,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Amplitude by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,148,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,815,000 after purchasing an additional 388,321 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amplitude Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

