Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,571 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.30% of Analog Devices worth $187,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Analog Devices by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.64.

ADI stock traded down $5.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.46. The company had a trading volume of 94,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.90.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,236 shares of company stock worth $2,708,322 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

