Analysts Anticipate AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will announce $408.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $374.30 million to $436.70 million. AdvanSix reported sales of $340.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AdvanSix.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 79,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,452,000 after acquiring an additional 54,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASIX opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.75. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $50.95.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

