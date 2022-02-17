Analysts Anticipate Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.09 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will report sales of $250.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $247.17 million and the highest is $253.00 million. Calavo Growers posted sales of $220.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 596.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $41.25 on Thursday. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $729.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

