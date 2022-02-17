Analysts Anticipate CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to Announce $2.00 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to post earnings of $2.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97. CDW posted earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $9.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.93 to $10.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

Shares of CDW traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.28. 816,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,932. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $148.91 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.19 and a 200-day moving average of $191.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,486,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $259,654,000 after acquiring an additional 892,876 shares during the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,391,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,198,000 after acquiring an additional 695,521 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2,493.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,963,000 after acquiring an additional 398,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

