Analysts Anticipate Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Will Post Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.04. Methanex posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MEOH shares. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Methanex by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 181,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 26,307 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth $1,747,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEOH traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $48.96. 298,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,813. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.14. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

