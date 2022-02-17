Analysts Anticipate Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Post $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will announce $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Paychex posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 112.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 75.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,871,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,308. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex has a one year low of $88.68 and a one year high of $138.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

