Analysts Anticipate Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Westport Fuel Systems posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Westport Fuel Systems.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WPRT shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
WPRT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.60. 1,287,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,462. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $270.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96.
Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile
Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.
